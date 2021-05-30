Saudi coalition claims downing Yemeni drone

The Saudi coalition claimed today that the Saudi army's air defenses had shot down an attack drone in southern Saudi Arabia.

According to Al-Arabiya, the drone was shot down over the Khamis Mushait base in the Aseer area. As in the past, the Saudi coalition claimed that the drone was intended to target civilians and civilian bases.

The Yemeni army and Ansarullah have not yet responded to the allegations.

Earlier, the Yemen military has carried out a drone attack against King Khalid Air Base which houses Saudi-led coalition troops, said the Yemeni Armed Force spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree on Sunday.

Retaliatory attacks come in response to the escalation of US-Saudi aggression, its ongoing siege on Yemen, he highlighted.

