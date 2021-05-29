Strength of Resistance acknowledged by enemies

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, made the remarks in the commemoration ceremony of General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi.

Referring to the 12-day war between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime, he said that enemies also admitted the strength of the Resistance.

You witnessed that the Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), acknowledged that American's air and military superiority has been undermined by Iranians, he explained.

He went on to say, “The victories of resistance groups and defeats of global arrogance and Zionism are not limited to the Occupied Territories of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen.”

“With the assistance of God, we will see great successes and victories in the future”, he added.

Saying that with the collapse of the Zionist regime, the United States will also collapse, he stressed that all oppressors of the world will also collapse.

RHM/5222615