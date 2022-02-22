Any Israeli blunder to receive Iran's toughest response

"The Zionist regime is hated by all nations no matter their religion," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said in an interview with Mehr News Agency recently.

The Iranian general also described the Israeli regime as a murderous savage regime that is on the verge of collapse despite all support and backing that receives from western powers.

He further pointed to the normalization of ties by some Arab states with the regime of Israel and said that those Arab rulers will be held to account by their own people for their mistakes.

The military spokesman also answered a question about the Israeli regime's threats against Iran saying that the regime does not dare and does not have the capabilities to attack Iran.

"Their slightest strategic mistake will be met with the harshest response from us," Gen. Shekarchi said.

"We advise the countries of the region that in fact they should look at the powerful country of Iran as a very powerful, strong and independent neighbor and strengthen their relations with the Islamic Republic to preserve their dignity," he went on to say.

"Strengthening the relationship between the countries around us and the Islamic Republic will create security in those countries. The Zionist regime seeks to come out of isolation, so they go everywhere to tell the world that they are not isolated, while by no means will a regime that is hated by all nations ever be loved and safe."

"It will always be unsafe," the military spokesman also pointed out about the Israeli regime.

