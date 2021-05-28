Zionist regime supporters should be held accountable: envoy

Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh made the remarks in the special session of the Human Rights Council on violation of human rights in occupied Palestine.

"When talking about occupied Palestine, one should have in mind that Palestine has been shrinking in the past few decades and Palestinians have been under the longest and the most ruthless systematic violation of human rights and international laws by an apartheid regime," said Baqaei Hamaneh.

"As long as the occupation of Palestine, war crimes, and crimes against humanity go on amidst the silence and compromise of others and immunity of the criminals, violence will not come to an end," he added.

Iranian diplomat went on to say, "Call for justice and accountability for crimes against the Palestinians should become an immediate demand of the international community," adding, "Those who justify the Zionists crime as self-defense should also be held accountable for encouraging the criminals."

"The only lasting solution to this problem is through a referendum among all Palestinians, including refugees, on the right to self-determination," he stressed.

The special session of the Human Rights Council on violation of human rights in occupied Palestine was held in Geneva on Thursday.

In the Zionist attacks on Gaza and Palestinians since May 10, 230 Palestinians, including 65 children, 39 women have been martyred.

