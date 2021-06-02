Zionist regime to open economic office in Abu Dhabi

According to Reuters, this move follows a US-brokered normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last September that has led to a number of bilateral banking deals and direct flights between the two sides.

On Monday, an Emirati embassy opened in Tel Aviv while Israel’s Finance Ministry said Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a tax treaty to spur business development between the two.

Economy Minister Amir Peretz said he saw “enormous economic potential” in strengthening bilateral relations with UAE.

The Zionist regime has also recently normalized relations with Bahrain.

