Iran advises US, UK FMs to focus on reviving JCPOA

Referring to the visit of the US and British foreign ministers to the occupied territories, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Thursday wrote, "To appease the sworn enemy of JCPOA, UK/US FMs spin goals of #ViennaTalks. Disappointing!"

"The brutal Israeli regime you try to placate has done its utmost to torpedo the deal," he added.

"Instead of eroding your credibility, focus on reviving the original deal—the ONLY solution on the table," the Iranian diplomat said.

During their visit to the occupied territories, the US and British foreign ministers met with the Zionist officials and made remarks about the JCPOA.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the strong alliance between Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran and tried to blame Tehran for the current state of the agreement.

During a meeting with his Zionist counterpart in occupied Quds, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stressed the need for a stronger nuclear deal with Iran.

Referring to his meeting with Gabi Ashkenazi, Dominic Raab in a tweet on Wednesday wrote, "Reiterated Britain commitment to a two-state solution, the importance of a stronger nuclear deal with Iran & our commitment to Israel’s security in my meeting with @Gabi_Ashkenazi today."

