Yemeni army takes control of dozens positions in SA (+VIDEO)

Yemeni sources reported on Friday night that the Yemeni army and popular committees had taken control of dozens of positions in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to the reports, the Yemeni army and popular committees have liberated dozens of positions on the Jazan axis in Saudi Arabia following several large-scale offensive operations.

Yemeni forces have been able to force the Saudi military forces, Sudanese mercenaries and other aggressor forces stationed along the border to flee in this large-scale operation.

The report added that Saudi forces had suffered heavy damages during these operations.

The report also states that various units of the Yemeni army took part in the operation and that more than 40 positions were released.

The Yemenis consider the Jizan, Najran and Aseer areas in southern Saudi Arabia to be occupied territories, which the first Yemeni president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, ceded to Saudi Arabia.

ZZ/FNA14000308000101