Dozens killed as Yemeni forces advance towards Jizan

The series of advances of Yemeni army and popular committees still continue in different parts of the country. Yemeni forces launch new operation against Saudi-led coalition mercenaries, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Yemeni army and popular committees targeted Saudi coalition mercenary positions around a mountain in Jizan. In the operation, Yemeni forces managed to take control of several Saudi-affiliated centers in the mountain.

A number of mercenaries from Saudi-led coalition were killed and several others were wounded in the operation. Among those killed were a number of Sudanese nationals, Yemeni media sources reported.

Security sources in Yemen also reported that the country's forces managed to captivate a number of mercenaries from the Saudi coalition during their operation in Jizan.

Meanwhile, Yemeni operations against Saudi mercenaries continue in other parts as well.

