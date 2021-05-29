One Iranian found dead in US shooting spree in San Jose

One of the nine people killed in a recent shooting in San Jose, in California, was a 63-year-old Iranian man.

The shooting happened on Wednesday morning local time, during which a California transportation division’s officer shot eight of his co-workers and killed himself.

The American media published the names of victims of this incident on Friday. One of the victims of this incident is a person named "Abdul Wahab Alaghemandab" who was of Iranian origin.

Some media outlets have reported that Mr. Alaghemandan immigrated to the United States from Tehran in the 1990s and worked for the Vali Transportation Network in San Jose in California for the past 20 years.

Statistics show that in the first 124 days of 2021, at least 180 blind shootings took place in the United States.

A comparison of US armed violence statistics with the rest of the world shows that the United States is an exceptional country in this respect. Although the United States accounts for about five percent of the world's total population, nearly 31 percent of those, who commit mass murder with forearms, are living in this country.

Freedom to carry arms is one of the reasons for this phenomenon. The US arms lobby has caused that US politicians' promises to limit arms shipments to be never materialized.

MA/FNA14000307000590