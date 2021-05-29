  1. World
  2. North America
May 29, 2021, 9:36 PM

7 people injured in shooting in US Florida

7 people injured in shooting in US Florida

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) – The US local media have reported a shooting in the southern State of Florida which has left 7 people injured.

According to NBC on Saturday, the police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left several people injured near Wynwood.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating a Friday night shooting that left multiple victims injured near Wynwood.

At approximately 11:53 p.m. Friday, Miami police officers responded to the area of NW 1st Court and 20th Street.

Upon arrival officers found victims on the scene who appeared to have been suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

KI/PR

News Code 174109
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174109/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News