At least 3 killed in shooting in US' Ohio

Several people were killed in a shooting on Monday outside Columbus, Ohio, according to local news media reports, New York Times reported.

The shooting happened in West Jefferson, Ohio, a village of some 4,000 people about 20 miles west of the state’s capital city. The authorities told The Columbus Dispatch that they found the victims’ bodies inside and outside a duplex residence on the 100 block of Jackson Street.

Three bodies were found inside the apartment and there were additional bodies outside the home, the television station WSYX reported. The police told the station that they received a 911 call from a passer-by around 5:30 p.m.

The station cited information from the village’s police chief, Christopher Floyd, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday night. A dispatcher at the West Jefferson Police Department referred questions to the chief.

Officials did not immediately provide details on the total number of victims, their names or information on any possible suspects.

