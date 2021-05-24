New Jersey mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 wounded

A man and a woman were shot and killed at the house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey State Police said, CNN reported.

At least 12 more people were shot in the melee on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden said it received six victims from a shooting at a home in Cumberland County.

It's not clear how many victims in total were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

"No arrests have been made, and the motive and incident remain under investigation," New Jersey State Police posted on Facebook.

