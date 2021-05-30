  1. Politics
Shooting in Canada leaves on dead, four others injured

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – One person was killed and four others were severely wounded in a shooting spree in Canadian city of Toronto on Sunday.

The city of Toronto in Canada witnessed armed violence in which one person was killed and four others were injured, while no suspects of the incident were identified.

Armed violence in Canadian city of Toronto claimed one life while four others were taken to the hospital as a result of severe injuries, Reuters reported.

The incident took place in ‘Peel’ area of Toronto and police said no information was available on the possible suspects.

The accident happened at a restaurant in a small shopping mall.

The investigation on the incident is ongoing, the Canadian police added.

