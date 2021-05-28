Iran congratulates Syria on holding a successful election

Holding a successful election as well as the widespread participation of the Syrian people is an important step in establishing peace, stability, tranquility, reconstruction, and prosperity in Syria, the statement read.

The Islamic Republic of Iran respects the decision of the Syrian people and supports the right of the people to determine the future of their country, foreign ministry statement added.

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh announced on Thursday the winning of Bashar al-Assad with the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, having the majority of votes with 95.1%, SANA reported.

Bashar al-Assad gained 13.540.860 votes with 95.1% out of the total correct votes, Speaker Sabbagh said at a press conference.

Sabbagh added that the number of voters who have the right to cast their votes inside and outside Syria reached 18.107.109, while the number of those who cast their votes inside and outside the country reached 14.239.140 with 78.64%.

