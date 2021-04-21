  1. Politics
Bashar al-Assad to run for 2021 Syrian presidential election

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Bashar al-Assad has officially announced his run for the Syrian presidential election in 2021.

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported Wednesday that incumbent President Bashar al-Assad has officially announced a run for the upcoming presidential election.

Hammouda Sabbagh, the speaker of the Syrian parliament announced that the parliament has been informed by the Supreme Constitutional Court that Bashar al-Assad has officially applied to run in the Syrian presidential election.

Earlier, Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh announced that presidential elections for Syrians living abroad would be held on May 21, 2021, and for Syrians inside the country on May 26, 2021.

