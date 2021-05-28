Bashar Assad wins Syrian election with 95% of vote

Speaker of the People’s Assembly Hammouda Sabbagh announced on Thursday the winning of Bashar al-Assad with the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, having the majority of votes with 95.1%, SANA reported.

Bashar al-Assad gained 13.540.860 votes with 95.1% out of the total correct votes, Speaker Sabbagh said at a press conference.

Sabbagh added that the number of voters who have the right to cast their votes inside and outside Syria reached 18.107.109, while the number of those who cast their votes inside and outside the country reached 14.239.140 with 78.64%.

The Speaker went on to say that the second candidate to the Post of President, Mr. Mahmoud Marei gained 470.276 votes with 3.3% out of the voters, while Mr. Abdallah Salloum Abdallah gained 213.968 votes with 1.5 % out of the correct voters.

“Upon that, and according to article 86 of the constitution and item /B/ of article 79 of the general election law, and in light of the fact that Mr. Bashar al-Assad gained the majority of votes with 95.1%, I have the pleasure to announce the winning of Dr. Bashar al-Assad with the post of president of the Syrian Arab Republic,” the Speaker added.

