  1. Politics
May 27, 2021, 2:00 AM

Zarif:

Iran always insisting on respect for territorial integrity

Iran always insisting on respect for territorial integrity

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad said that Iran has always insisted on respect for territorial integrity of all.

Zarif has wrapped up his visits to the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia on Wednesday. 

Referring to his two-day trip to Azerbaijan and Armenia, the top Iranian diplomat said in a tweet on Wednesday, "Intensive talks in Azerbaijan & Armenia on bilateral ties & recent tensions."

In an apparent reference to the recent conflict between the two neighbouring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Zarif stressed that "Iran has always insisted on respect for territorial integrity of all."

The Iranian foreign minister further said that, "We welcome readiness of leaders on both sides to reach dignified mutual arrangements. Huge possibilities for regional cooperation."

Iran always insisting on respect for territorial integrity

KI

News Code 174014
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174014/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News