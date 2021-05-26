Iran always insisting on respect for territorial integrity

Zarif has wrapped up his visits to the Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia on Wednesday.

Referring to his two-day trip to Azerbaijan and Armenia, the top Iranian diplomat said in a tweet on Wednesday, "Intensive talks in Azerbaijan & Armenia on bilateral ties & recent tensions."

In an apparent reference to the recent conflict between the two neighbouring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Zarif stressed that "Iran has always insisted on respect for territorial integrity of all."

The Iranian foreign minister further said that, "We welcome readiness of leaders on both sides to reach dignified mutual arrangements. Huge possibilities for regional cooperation."

