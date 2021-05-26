Foreign Minister Zarif arrives in Yerevan

During the visit, Zarif will meet with the Armenian Foreign Minister and the Acting prime minister.
It is noteworthy that the Iranian Foreign Minister met with high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku yesterday.
RHM/5220935
TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Armenian capital of Yerevan On Wednesday to hold meetings with the country's officials.
During the visit, Zarif will meet with the Armenian Foreign Minister and the Acting prime minister.
It is noteworthy that the Iranian Foreign Minister met with high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku yesterday.
RHM/5220935
Your Comment