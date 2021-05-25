Tehran-Baku relations at highest level: Aliyev

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday in Baku.

"We [Iran and Azernaijan] have, in fact, been able to make significant progress in all areas of our relationship," said Aliyev.

He described the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to the Republic of Azerbaijan as an opportunity to examine in detail the positive process of developing relations between the two countries.

"Despite the continued spread of the coronavirus, this has been a very positive trend," he said, referring to the increase in trade between the two countries.

Emphasizing that all the initiatives and decisions taken by him and the President of Iran have been implemented, he said, "We are very satisfied with the level of cooperation during the presidency of Dr. Hassan Rouhani."

Aliyev asked Zarif to convey his greetings to the Iranian president regarding the end of Rouhani's presidency.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Azeri President pointed to the new conditions, opportunities and new challenges in the region after the Nagorno-Karabakh war between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying, "Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as two brotherly countries, must coordinate their efforts and contribute to the development of long-term and lasting peace in the region for the benefit of all countries, and I am confident that the Government of Iran has the same approach."

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, for his part, said that it is gratifying that the two countries are currently in the best period of their relationship.

Zarif also congratulated the country’s National Day to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also pointed to the role of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberation of the occupied territories of the country, saying, "You can now play a historic role in bringing peace to the region, and we want to commend you for expressing your desire for peace with Armenia."

Zarif described the establishment of peace and stability in the region as important, added, "Iran is ready to play a role in achieving this important goal, as well as the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories."

Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baku last night to meet with the officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Iranian foreign minister will continue his visit to Yerevan to meet with Armenian officials too.

