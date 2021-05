"Iran stands with Africa, inspired by its triumph against domination," the top Iranian diplomat said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"As COVID-19 continues to ravage the world, we're again joined in the fight against apartheid—this time #VaccineApartheid," he added

Zarif also announced that "Iran will always be reliable partner to all African friends."

The foreign minister went on to congratulate African nations on "#AfricaDay2021."

