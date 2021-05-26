  1. Politics
Iran-Armenia friendship key to regional peace: Yerevan

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan named Iran-Armenia friendship the key to achieving peace and stability in the region.

In his meeting with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, Ayvazyan stressed that the friendship between the two countries is the best example of intercultural dialogue and the key to achieving peace and stability in the region.

He described the plans of the two countries as comprehensive.

Zarif who arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday morning is scheduled to meet with Armenian President Armen Sargsyan.

Iranian foreign minister met with the President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday.

