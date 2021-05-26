Armenian PM hosts Iranian FM in Yerevan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Yerevan today met and held talks with Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

This morning, Zarif also met and held talks with his Armenian counterpart Ara Ayvazyan.

Iranian foreign minister met with the President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Tuesday.

Expressing satisfaction with the expanding trend and the appropriate level of relations between the two countries in recent years, the two sides emphasized the development and deepening of relations between Tehran and Baku.

