Azerbaijan captures six Armenian soldiers

"At around 03:00 (02:00 Moscow time) on May 27, a reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to penetrate into the territory of Azerbaijan towards the populated area of Yukhari Ayrim of Kalbajar District on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The enemy was conducting a mine laying operation along the supply road leading to the Azerbaijani army’s positions located on the border. As a result of prompt measures, six military servicemen of the opposite side were surrounded and captured," Azerbaijan Defense Ministry said in a statement, TASS reported.

According to the Defense Ministry, on Thursday morning, a concentration of several pieces of Armenian military equipment, including tanks, was observed near the border. "As a result of the measures that were taken, their movement was thwarted. Currently, our units are controlling the situation in that area," the ministry stressed.

On May 12, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijan’s armed forces had tried to carry out "certain work" in one of the border districts of the Syunik Province in order to "adjust the border." Later in the evening that day, Armenia’s Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had crossed Armenia’s state border, advancing 3.5 kilometers deep into its territory. Later on, Yerevan said it had contacted the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border requesting consultations on the issue.

MAH/TASS