Russian, French and German FMs confer on Karabakh

In a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed the situation in Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armradio reported.

The implementation of the provisions of the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia dated November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, were also on the agenda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“The importance of strict adherence to the ceasefire regime and the need for a political-diplomatic solution to emerging differences were emphasized. The ministers reaffirmed the role of the OSCE Minsk Group in the negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” the statement said.

The Russian side noted that “any involvement of international organizations is possible only with the consent of Baku and Yerevan.”

HJ/PR