Iran ready to demine, rebuild liberated areas in Karabakh

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks on Sunday in his visit to the liberated city of Aghdam in the Republic of Azerbaijan and reiterated Iran’s readiness to demine and rebuild the liberated areas in Karabakh.

“We visited the liberated city of Aghdam along with the resident diplomatic staff and in the presence of Hikmet Hajiyev Foreign Policy Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Mousavi tweeted.

In the reconstruction plan of Aghdam, a modern city with 100,000 inhabitants is predicted, which is a good opportunity for Iranian companies, he said, adding, “I announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared for demining and reconstructing these areas.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif recently visited Baku.

Referring to Iran's principled policy towards the Karabakh crisis since the 1990s, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif emphasized respecting territorial integrity, observing rights of all people in the region and peaceful settlement of disputes between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

