Iran's soil mechanics lab. to start job in Iraqi Kurdistan

He made the remarks in a meeting attended by the governor of Iran's Kurdistan province, TSML head Omid Ahmadi, and the Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaimaniyah.

In the meeting, the two sides emphasized the presence of the TSML in the Iraqi Kurdistan region and reviewed bilateral cooperation agreements.

Referring to the history and capabilities of the TSML, Amadi said the lab has a high capability and expertise in construction projects in Iran during its 60 years of experience. TSML can perform more than 500 different and specific tests, as he added.

Ahmadi noted that TSML seeks to enter new markets to export technical and engineering services and can play a big role in improving the quality of development projects in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Abubakir invited Ahmadi to attend an international exhibition that is to be held in Sulaymaniyah this summer.

