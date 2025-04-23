VIDEO: Earthquake shakes Turkiye’s Istanbul

The quake, taking place at 12:49 [09:49 GMT] Wednesday in the Marmara Sea off the coast of Istanbul’s Silvri area, registered a preliminary 6.2 magnitude, reports Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD).

It was at a depth of 10kms (6.21 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

There were no immediate reports of damage, but people evacuated buildings as structures rumbled in the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus strait. Broadcaster TGRT reported that one person had been injured as a result of jumping off a balcony during the quake, which occurred during a public holiday in Turkey.

In a post on X, Turkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said emergency authorities have begun “field assessments” and offered well wishes to those affected.

AFAD warned people in the region against entering damaged buildings.

MNA/