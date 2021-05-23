Islamic Ummah achieves victory against Zionists with unity

Speaking in a Parliament’s open session on Sunday, Ghalibaf reiterated that Islamic Ummah, under the auspices of unity and amity and relying upon the strength of people, managed to resist the Zionists' brutalities and attained victory.

He congratulates the outstanding victory of the Islamic resistance in the occupied lands and territories as well as in Gaza.

The victory of the Resistance movement showed that if Islamic Ummah steps under the auspices of unity, amity and solidarity and based on the Divine traditions, and relies on the strength of people, it [Islamic Ummah] can achieve victory against the criminal and child-killing regime of Israel despite all its warfare and equipment, he emphasized.

People of Gaza were under the complete siege, he said, adding, “Despite all problems and difficulties facing ahead, they could defeat the Zionist regime and attain victory against the Zionists’ atrocities.”

Ghalibaf called relying upon people and the divine traditions as the key to the victory of people of Gaza and Palestine and stated, “In the 1960s, the Arab countries could not even resist against the Zionist regime’s crimes but today, people of Gaza resisted against the Zionist regime for more than 10 days and attained victory at last.”

