Resistance made last Palestinian nation's victory possible

The Speaker of Iranian parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Syrian deputy speaker of parliament Mohammad Akram al-Ajlani on the sidelines of the Fourth Extraordinary Meeting of Permanent Committee on Palestine at the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States (PUIC) in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, Ghalibaf described Syria as the “front line of the resistance”, expressing hope that Iran and Syria could deepen their relations and bilateral cooperation to defend and protect Palestine more.

The Iranian parliament speaker referred to the latest victory of the Palestinian nation in the 12-day battle against the Israeli regime, saying that the victory was a great victory for the Resistance Front.

He said that the Palestine nation's last victory was in fact a victory for the Palestinians residing in the occupied lands, in Gaza and also for the entire Islamic world.

The Syrian deputy speaker of parliament Mohammad Akram al-Ajlani, for his part, thanked Ghalibaf for inviting him to the meeting of the Permanent Committee on Palestine, saying that "Your invitation of the Syrian parliament is in fact an emphasis on the level of excellent relations between the two nations and the two countries of Iran and Syria, which have a long-standing relationship with each other, and this issue is evident to everyone."

Al-Ajlani added that the extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Committee on Palestine will certainly have beneficial results for the region and the Arab countries, as well as for all the nations that have been oppressed in the region.

The Syrian parliamentary official also described the question of Palestine as one of the most complicated issues in the world, adding that the victory of the Palestinian people reflects on the victory of all the nations that have suffered from the oppression of Global Arrogance.

He further expressed hope that the Zionist regime of Israel, which in his words was like a virus, will disappear very soon.

Al-Ajlani further expressed confidence that today's meeting of the Permanent Committee on Palestine will yield good and fruitful results to resolve the problems in the region, especially the problems of the Palestinian people, vowing his country's readiness for increasing cooperation in that regard.

KI/5219551