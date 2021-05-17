Silence against Gaza tragedy aggression against Islamic world

In a telephone conversation between Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Tunisian Speaker of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, the issue of the ongoing atrocities of the Zionist regime in the region was discussed.

Today, the Islamic world is witnessing that the usurping Zionist regime has risen with all its might to massacre the Palestinian Muslims, said Ghalibaf in this conversation.

He went on to say, “It is necessary for the parliaments of Islamic countries to stand up in full defense of Palestine in response to such crimes against humanity and the killing of the Palestinians."

The silence of the international community and human rights organizations in face of the tragedies of the Gaza Strip and Al-Aqsa Mosque is an aggression against the Islamic world, said Ghalibaf, adding, “Defending the Palestinian people and the liberation of Occupied Territories of Palestine, as well as the widespread support for the ideals of the Islamic world, is the duty of all Muslims and freedom-seekers in the world.”

The solidarity, interaction of Islamic countries will block the crimes of the occupying regime in occupied Lands, he added.

Tunisian parliament speaker in his return said, “The issue of Palestine is not just about the Palestinians, it is about Muslims, Arabs and all freedom-seeking people who have the right to life and liberty.”

In a situation where the international community is not able to stop the aggression of the occupying regime, Muslims must defend Palestine, al-Quds, and all Muslim people of the region with all their might, he stressed.

