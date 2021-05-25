  1. Politics
Jordanian FM:

Expelling Palestinians from their homes in Al-Quds, war crime

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi said that expelling Palestinians from their homes at Sheikh Jarrah Neighborhood and Al-Quds is a war crime and deteriorates the situation again.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Riyad al-Maliki Foreign Minister of Palestine on Tuesday, and said that his country is working to establish a ceasefire and prevent a recurrence of situation in all Palestinian territories, including Gaza Strip, by opening a political horizon that will lead to the formation of an independent Palestinian state.

He strongly condemned Zionist regime’s crimes and atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian people in Al-Quds and occupied lands and territories, Al-Quds Al Arabiya reported.

Efforts continue to fulfill legitimate and inalienable rights of Palestinians and formation of a Palestinian state, he added.

