Iran's first priority its neighbors: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs said that Iran's first priority is its neighbors.

Referring to the holding of the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Standing Committee on Palestine in Tehran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet wrote, "The recent extraordinary meeting of the Palestinian committee in Tehran, with the presence of parliamentary delegations from 15 important Arab countries and Iran's neighbors, confirms that there is a high capacity for diplomacy and progress in the region."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers its neighbors to be its first priority," he added.

The Fourth Extraordinary Meeting of the Standing Committee on Palestine was held in Tehran on Monday in the presence of the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

