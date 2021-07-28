Kazan Summit kicks off, Iran attending

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of the ambassadors of several Islamic countries, including Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow.

In a message to the conference participants, the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov described the event as an important opportunity to discuss cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries.

"Russia - Islamic world: KazanSummit" is one of the leading international economic events of the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

From the first day of its existence, the Summit has been held under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan – Rustam Minnikhanov.

Since 2009, Summit is held annually and strongly supported by the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The top international investment conference remains the main and unique platform for cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

