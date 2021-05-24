  1. Iran
Children in Tehran celebrate recent victory of Palestinians

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Schoolchildren in the Iranian capital of Tehran celebrated the recent victory of the Palestinian nation against the Israeli regime in the 12-day battle during a ceremony.

The ceremony was held through the efforts of the Coordination Council for Islamic Propagation in Tehran's Palestine Square on Monday.

The ceremony was also held on the sidelines of the Fourth Extraordinary Meeting of Permanent Committee on Palestine at the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States (PUIC) in Tehran on Monday.

The children showcased their drawings and other items that reflected on the recent victory of the Palestinian nation against the Israeli regime in the 12-day battle.

Hamas representative in Tehran Khaled Ghadoumi also attended the ceremony.

The Iranian children finished the ceremony by singing songs to admire the Resistance forces.

