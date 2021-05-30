Netanyahu closing in end of his rule over Israeli regime

The move by Naftali Bennett if completed in the next few days, would end more than 12 consecutive years of rule by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Times of Israel.

According to a report by Guardian, rival politicians in Israel united only by their opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu could be closing in on a deal to oust the longest-serving ruler as soon as this week.

The opposition leader Yair Lapid has until a Wednesday deadline to build a coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do so.

The Guardian cited local media in occupied lands as reporting that Lapid, 57, had made a power-sharing offer to a political foe, Naftali Bennett, 49, a former settler leader and hard-right religious nationalist who wants to annex most of the occupied West Bank.

Bennett is much closer ideologically to Netanyahu than Lapid, but a deal could catapult him to high office.

Netanyahu’s Likud has accused Bennett of deceiving his voters and seeking to become prime minister at all costs, according to Times of Israel.

Lapid and his improbable mix of anti-Netanyahu partners would appear to have enough Knesset support to oust Netanyahu.

If Lapid fails to announce a government by Wednesday, a fifth election later this year is a possible outcome.

KI/PR