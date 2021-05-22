Recent war to leave deep reflection about future of Israel

Israeli regime was forced to unilaterally agreed to a cease-fire Thursday, halting a bruising 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, brought life in much of Israel to a standstill and left more than 200 people dead.

At 2 a.m. local time, just as the cease-fire took effect, people in Quds and Gaza took to the streets shouting “Allahu Akbar” or whistling from balconies. Many fired in the air, celebrating the victory.

While Hamas continued missile attacks on different parts of the occupied territories, Israel claimed to inflict heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the Resistance militant group’s nonstop rocket barrages. Besides Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced angry accusations from his hard-line, right-wing base that he stopped the operation too soon.

Following the latest defeat of the Zionist regime, many experts and politicians like Dr. Osman Faruk Logoglu a senior member of Turkey's CHP, a veteran politician and diplomat believe that there is going to be a deep reflection in Tel Aviv about the future of Israel.

nobody will be secure until there is a Palestinian state Logoglu says that, "The latest conflagration between Israel and the Palestinians underscores two basic facts: 1- nobody will be secure until there is a Palestinian state; 2- Netanyahu and warmongers are losing ground in Israeli politics."

He added, "Even in its staunchest ally the USA, there is rising criticism of Israel - a novel situation indeed! perhaps a new birth will be given to a wider peace-oriented approach toward the Palestinians I believe there is going to be a deep reflection in Israel about the future of the country, perhaps giving birth to a wider peace-oriented approach toward the Palestinians. "

Interview by Payman Yazdani