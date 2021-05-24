Negotiations not created a better situation for Palestinians

Speaking on the sidelines of the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) Standing Committee on Palestine, held in Tehran on Monday, Ebrahim Rezaei stated that resistance in the occupied lands and territories is ‘inevitable’, and diplomacy, negotiation and compromise have so far failed to improve the better situation for the Palestinians.

The issue of Palestine is the most important and painful issue in the Islamic world, so that the importance of defending the cause of Palestinian freedom is not hidden from anyone, the lawmaker emphasized.

Supporting the Palestinian cause and liberation of Al-Quds, as the most important issue in the 21st century, is the common issue between representatives of parliaments of Islamic countries, he said, adding, “With solidarity, unity and amity among Muslim nation, the liberation of Al-Quds will be achieved.”

Resistance groups inflicted heavy blows on the Zionist enemy under the title of ‘Battle of Quds Sword’, he reiterated.

He went on to say that the Resistance front has reached high levels of strength and power especially in the recent years and could desperate the Zionist regime in the battlefield.

It is regretful that international institutions and Western governments at the official levels have remained silent in the face of Zionist regime's attacks and atrocities on Gaza, but the Islamic world's protest against the Zionist crimes has been growing, Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Rezaei added.

MA/5219710