Crimes continuation, call for ceasefire show Zionists' defeat

In a message issued on Friday night, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has extended his congratulations on the victory of the Palestinian nation over the Zionist regime.

The following is the full text of his message:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful,

My greetings to the powerful, oppressed Palestine. Greetings to the brave, zealous Palestinian youth. Greetings to the heroic, resistant Gaza. Greetings to Hamas, Jihad, and all Palestinian Jihadi and political groups.

I thank God for His aid and the honor bestowed on Palestinian fighters. I extend my congratulations on victory over Zionist criminals.

The savage, wolf-like Zionist enemy correctly realized it’s powerless against Palestine’s unified uprising. The test of cooperation between Quds, the West Bank, and the 48 lands and camps has shown a future solution to Palestinians.

Due to its inability before Palestine’s unified uprising, the aggressive Zionist regime committed such shameful, idiotic acts that it has provoked the public opinion of the world against itself over these 12 days. It has made itself and its Western state supporters even more hated.

The continuation of the crimes and the call for a ceasefire both showed the defeats of the Zionist regime. The regime had to accept defeat.

The malicious Zionist regime will become even weaker than this. The Palestinian youth’s preparedness, the valuable Jihadi groups’ display of power and increasing their strength will make Palestine more and more powerful and the usurping enemy weaker day by day.

I salute the valiant people of Sheikh Jarrah. The experience in Sheikh Jarrah in resisting against the coercion of the regime and the mercenary settlers should become a perpetual plan of action for the brave Palestinian people.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/5217252