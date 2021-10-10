  1. World
Zionist settlers attack Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Settlers of the Zionist regime launched a large-scale attack against Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday with the support of the regime’s military forces and clashed with Palestinians.

Zionist settlers continue their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities. The settlers brutally attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Sun., Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. A fierce clash took place between the Zionist regime's settlers and Palestinian citizens following the attack launched by Zionists on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is while that Mohammad Hamadeh, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has recently announced that the movement has issued a call for public preparedness in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The senior Hamas member stated that hostile actions of Zionist settlers in launching a brutal attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque are fully organized and have been predetermined according to the plan. However, Zionist police support the settlers.

