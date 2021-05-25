Palestinian resistance not staged all its might in 12-day war

Noting that the Palestinian resistance in Gaza answered the call of the people of occupied Quds and bombed the positions of the Zionists, he said "The 'Operation al-Quds Sword' disrupted the calculations of the Zionists."

"Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque are our red line," he said, "We will not allow the enemy to continue its military aggression."

"It is the right of the Palestinians to celebrate the victory in Gaza," he said.

In Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip announced the launch of Operation Al-Quds Sword almost two weeks ago as tensions continued to escalate with the Israeli regime.

"As a part of operations, a military armored vehicle belonging to the occupying forces in the northern Gaza Strip was hit and a rocket attack was carried out on Jerusalem," the Joint Chamber of Military Operations for Palestinian Factions said in a statement at the time.

HJ/5219909