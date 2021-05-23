US military logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Dhi Qar

Local Iraqi sources reported Sunday morning that a US convoy had been targeted in Iraq.

The US military logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province, Saberin News reported.

Minutes later, the source reported that a second roadside bomb had exploded on the same convoy in the province.

The US coalition has not yet responded to the news, and no Iraqi group has claimed responsibility for the blast. Further details of the damage have not been released.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

