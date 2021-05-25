US military logistics convoy targeted in S Iraq

A US convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province, southern Iraq this Tuesday afternoon, Saberin News reported.

According to the report, the convoy was carrying logistics equipment for the US military.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

The report comes as Iraqi sources reported yesterday that some bombs had exploded on the route of several convoys carrying logistics equipment for the US military.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

