  1. Politics
May 25, 2021, 3:40 PM

US military logistics convoy targeted in S Iraq

US military logistics convoy targeted in S Iraq

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that a convoy carrying logistics equipment for the US military was attacked in the south of the country.

A US convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province, southern Iraq this Tuesday afternoon, Saberin News reported.

According to the report, the convoy was carrying logistics equipment for the US military.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

The report comes as Iraqi sources reported yesterday that some bombs had exploded on the route of several convoys carrying logistics equipment for the US military.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

ZZ/FNA14000304000769

News Code 173945
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173945/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News