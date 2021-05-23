3 more US logistics convoys targeted in S Iraq today

According to the local sources, three convoys of the US coalition were targeted by roadside bombs in southern Iraq today.

One of the attacks took place on the road of Samawah-Baghdad in Muthanna province, and the other in Diwaniyah province. Another blast took place on the road in the city of Hillah in Babil province.

The blasts did not cause any casualties and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

An hour ago, another logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

No group has claimed responsibility for today's attack, but Iraqi resistance groups have repeatedly stressed the need for US troops to leave Iraq in accordance with a parliamentary resolution, saying the attacks will continue until the troops leave.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

