Iraqi media report of another drone strike on Ain Assad base

The Iraqi Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported that the siren went off at the Ain al-Assad base in Al Anbar Province this morning following a drone strike.

Sabereen telegram channel said that the Iraq base which hosts the US troops was attacked by two drones this morning.

According to the report, the attack took place at 1:35 a.m. local time and US forces quickly closed the roads leading to the base.

Meanwhile, another Iraq news website, Nas News also reported that the Iraq Information Center had confirmed in a statement the drone attack against Ain al-Assad.

The statement said that the air defense base at Ain al-Assad base "confronted two drones and was able to shoot them down."

The troops stationed in Ain al-Assad have been put on alert, according to the local Iraq media reports.

