May 18, 2021, 5:33 PM

Two US military logistic convoys targeted in S Iraq

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported on Tuesday that two US-led coalition logistics convoys were targeted in southern the country.

A US-led coalition logistics convoy was hit by a roadside bomb on Tuesday afternoon in Al-Diwaniyah province, southern Iraq.

No one was injured in the blast, which took place on the Al-Diwaniyah road to Baghdad, according to Iraqi media.

An hour ago, another logistics convoy was also targeted in Nasiriyah. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

