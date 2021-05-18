2nd US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah

This is the second US military logistics convoy that was targeted on Tuesday in Iraq's l-Diwaniyah province.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is not the first time in recent months that a convoy of US terrorist forces has been attacked in various parts of Iraq while this incident has taken place for many times.

It should be noted that Iraqi parliament has approved withdrawal of US troops from the country after the assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020.

