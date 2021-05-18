  1. Politics
May 18, 2021, 11:35 PM

2nd US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah

2nd US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al-Diwaniyah

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Iraqi media reported that the second logistics convoy of the US terrorist forces was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah province in Iraq.

This is the second US military logistics convoy that was targeted on Tuesday in Iraq's l-Diwaniyah province.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is not the first time in recent months that a convoy of US terrorist forces has been attacked in various parts of Iraq while this incident has taken place for many times.

It should be noted that Iraqi parliament has approved withdrawal of US troops from the country after the assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the US terrorist forces in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020.

MA/5215344

News Code 173653
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173653/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News