US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Basra

A US-led coalition convoy was targeted in southern Iraq on Sunday night.

According to a security source, an explosive device exploded on the route of the American convoy as it crossed a highway in Basra province.

He said that there were no casualties in the blast. The source reported that the American convoy was carrying logistics equipment.

This was the third explosion that took place on the route of the US convoys in Iraq yesterday.

Earlier on Sunday, two explosive devices exploded on the route of US convoys in the southern Iraqi provinces of Muthanna and Dhi Qar.

One of the attacks took place on the road of Samawah-Baghdad in Muthanna province, and the other in Diwaniyah province. Another blast took place on the road in the city of Hillah in Babil province.

Another US military logistics convoy was also targeted by a roadside bomb in the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province, Saberin News reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack, but Iraqi resistance groups have repeatedly stressed the need for US troops to leave Iraq in accordance with a parliamentary resolution, saying the attacks will continue until the troops leave.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

