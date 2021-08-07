We will always defend rights of oppressed people of Palestine

Speaking in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Friday evening, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi stressed the need to support the oppressed people of Palestine against aggression and murder, and stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has no doubt in supporting Palestine and we will defend the rights of these oppressed people”.

The President described the Islamic Jihad as an effective group for defending the rights of the Palestinian people and said, "Today, the power to determine the fate of Palestine is in the hands of the warriors and resistance groups, and this power will continue until the final victory".

Saying that the final victory belongs to the right front, Raeisi stated, "The wrong front is desperate and helpless against the right front in Gaza, despite having armed and material power”.

In this meeting, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah also congratulated Ayatollah Raeisi on his victory on behalf of the Palestinian people and warriors, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has become a model in the world for the peaceful transfer of power, while we witnessed a chaos in America a few months back”.

He pointed out, "The message of your speech on the day of the inauguration was to support rights, justice and the oppressed, and we will be by the side of Islamic Iran until the liberation of Holy Quds”.

Operation Sword al-Quds reveals signs of great victory of Resistance against occupiers

Speaking in a meeting with the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh on Friday evening, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi thanked him for his hopeful vision on the liberation of al-Quds and the end of the occupation of Palestine and said, "Operation Al-Quds Sword was one of the signs of the victory of the resistance movement”.

The President added, "Operation Sword al-Quds showed that the power is in the hands of the resistance. In this operation, the resistance forces put the Zionist enemy under such pressure that neither the Zionists themselves nor their supporters even thought about”.

Raeisi described the victory of Operation Sword al-Quds as bringing hope for friends and despairs for the enemies of the resistance movement and said, "The most important message of this victory was that the theory of resistance in Palestine has worked and will work”.

The President stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will always support the Palestinian warriors, adding, "We have never had any doubt about this policy. In our view, Palestine has been -and will be-the the first issue of the Islamic world”.

At the same meeting, the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh also said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and Imam Khomeini (RA) have paid special attention to Palestine from the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution”.

He added, "After 43 years since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has remained steadfast in supporting the cause of Quds, and your victory in the recent elections is another proof of the stability of the Iranian nation in supporting the cause of the liberation of al-Quds”.

"We know that many of the hostile positions of the United States, the Zionist Regime, and some other countries against Iran are due to the support of resistance movements and the rejection of US plans for Palestine," said Ismail Haniyeh.

Resistance only way to victory against Zionists

Speaking in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Talal Naji and his deputy Abu Ahmad Fuad on Friday night, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi stated, "The bright path of the warriors, who took the path of resistance without trusting in the process of compromise, should continue with determination and relying on the Almighty and trusting in what they have”.

Raeisi emphasized the need for solidarity and unity of the resistance groups and said, "The more unity and cooperation of different resistance groups, the greater the effectiveness and victories of the resistance movement will be”.

The President said, "Today, the Zionist Regime is more helpless and the power of resistance is greater than ever, and this power will increase day by day, and the only way to face someone who does not accept logic is the logic of resistance".

In the same meeting, the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Talal Naji also congratulated Ayatollah Raisi on his victory and emphasized, "The enemies are very worried that the great people of Iran have chosen you".

Emphasizing the continuation of the path of resistance until the final victory, he said, "Resistance will stand by the people of Iran because the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to protect the security of the entire region and history will testify to this".

