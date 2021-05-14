Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Rouhani:

OIC should play more active role in Palestine developments

Iranian President said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should play a more active role in the recent developments in Palestine because this organization was created primarily for the Palestinian crisis.

"The tragic events of the last few days and the crimes of the Zionist regime, more than ever, remind us of the need for unity and cooperation of Islamic countries to confront the Zionist coercion and occupation," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in his telephone conversation with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.

Haniyeh:

Resistance to continue attacks if Israel not stop its attacks

Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said that as long as the Zionist regime does not stop its attacks on Quds and Gaza Strip, the Resistance will intensify its attacks on the occupied territories.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera on Wednesday evening, Ismail Haniyeh said that Quds is the main topic of conversation between Hamas officials and various parties in the region and that all sides agreed on the need to stop the measures of the occupation regime in Quds.

Hamas fires long-range missile at Ramon Airport

he spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades said the armed wing has for the first time fired a rocket towards Ramon Airport south of the country.

“The Ayyash 250 missile, with a range greater than 250km has been launched at Ramon Airport, about 220km from Gaza,” Abu Obeida said.

Iraq again condemns attack on Iran's consulate in Karbala

For the second time in the current week, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again condemned the recent attack on the consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karbala.

The Ministry announced that the Iraqi government once again strongly opposed and condemned any action taken against the security and stability of the diplomatic missions in the country, including the recent incident against the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karbala.

Pres. Rouhani felicitates Muslim countries on Eid al-fitr

Iranian President Rouhani congratulated the senior officials of the Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

"I am confident that in the light of the common will and efforts of the leaders of the Islamic countries, the bonds of friendship between the Muslims of the world will be strengthened more than ever," he wrote.

Iran-Russia-China trilateral meeting held in Vienna

he heads of the Russian and Chinese delegations, in a meeting with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi in Vienna, reiterated their support for the effective lifting of sanctions against the Iranian people.

Following intensive consultations in Vienna, a trilateral meeting with the heads of delegations of Iran, Russia and China was held on Wednesday evening at the Representation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Austrian capital.

The participants discussed some important issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues.

Shockingly equation to be made if Zionists don't stop attacks

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs believes if the Zionists do not stop their attacks on Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance will create a shocking equation.

"If the Zionist Israelis do not stop their aggressions against #Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance movement will kick off a new phase which would end up a shockingly new equation," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.

Yemeni missiles, drones target Saudi Aramco, Najran Airport

A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a joint Yemeni drone and missile operation to target Aramco and Najran Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree told a news conference this morning that 12 ballistic missiles had been used in the operation, Al-Masirah reported.

Aramco facilities, Najran Airport and other important Saudi targets were targeted with Bader, Sa'ir missiles, Qasef-2K drone, he added.

HJ/