IRGC Quds Force plays key role in world peace, security

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in his meeting with IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani at the complex of Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Wednesday. and called IRGC Quds Force as a borderless soldier that plays a key role in helping spread of peace and security both in region and world.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the unprecedented and unparalleled role of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism and said, “Had it not been for the key role of Iran’s anti-terror commander and hero of fight against terrorism Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, today, the region would look differently.”

If ISIL had succeeded in Syria and Iraq, the world would have faced terrorism and extremism, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized.

Iranian Foreign Ministry will proudly follow the path of Commander of Peace, Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani persistently in line with institutionalizing peace and friendship with countries of the region and in the fight against terrorism, he further underscored.

